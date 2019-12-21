Here are some tips to ensure you don't set your Christmas tree on fire

(CNN) Like a lot of people, you're probably not taking down your Christmas tree for a few months. So now's a good time to learn how to keep it from catching fire and burning your house down.

Between 2013 and 2017, US fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires per year that started with Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Those fires caused an average of three deaths, 15 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage each year, according to the association.

For anyone celebrating Christmas with a natural or artificial tree, here are some ways to keep it brightly lit while staying safe.

Keep trees away from heat

Read More