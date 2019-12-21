Celtics fans clamor for Tacko Fall and get him -- after coach hilariously eggs them on

(CNN) The people wanted Tacko Fall. His coach gave in -- but not before making the crowd work for it.

With the Boston Celtics blowing out the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter Friday night at home, the crowd pleaded for Fall, an undrafted rookie who is nevertheless a fan obsession.

Among the planet's tallest humans at 7 feet, 5 inches, Fall's manner and effortless dunks have had crowds chanting for him -- though he'd played only one NBA game.

A bench player can't have been top of mind for coach Brad Stevens, but he heard the fans. He nodded and let the noise build. Then, he twirled his hand for more -- a lighthearted moment caught on video and posted by Celtics digital director Marc D'Amico.

The crowd roared, and Stevens let Fall into the game.