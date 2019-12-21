A Pittsburgh hospital dressed up newborns as festive Baby Yodas. And yes, the pictures are adorable

(CNN) "Size matters not," as Jedi Master Yoda once said. But these tiny newborn babies dressed up as Christmas-themed Baby Yodas are the cutest things we've ever seen.

A nurse at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh crocheted a bunch of adorable Santa Claus hats with Baby Yoda's iconic green ears.

"We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital," hospital spokeswoman Amy Charley said in a statement, "but to watch new parents see their little newborns dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless."

The Baby Yoda hats were made by nurse Caitlin Pechin in the mother and baby unit.

Bri and Sean McGowan got "so excited" that their newborn son Jackson River received a pair of his own Baby Yoda ears.

