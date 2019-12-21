Harry and Meghan spending 'private family time' in Canada

London (CNN) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending "private family time" in Canada, and have been introducing their young son to "the warmth of the Canadian people" spokesperson for the couple confirmed to CNN.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the spokesperson added.

The royal couple have been taking a break from royal duties to spend time as a family. In October, a royal source told CNN that Harry and Meghan would take a break from royal duties towards the end of the year, dividing their time between the US and the UK.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family," the spokesperson added.

