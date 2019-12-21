1966 World Cup hero Martin Peters dies, aged 76

(CNN) Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in its 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Peters was part of a triumvirate of West Ham players who starred in the famous final at Wembley, with club teammate Geoff Hurst scoring a hat-trick in the 4-2 triumph and Bobby Moore captaining the only England side to win football's top honor.

Martin Peters, one of our three World Cup winning heroes has sadly passed away, rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0jR0Ki63hC — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) December 21, 2019

"Everyone at West Ham United is deeply saddened by the tragic news that legendary Hammer Martin Peters MBE has died at the age of 76," West Ham said in a statement .

"The 1966 World Cup winner passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a long and courageous battle with illness."

The versatile Peters, who in the opinion of his England manager Alf Ramsey was "10 years ahead of his time," won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup with West Ham.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Martin Peters. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fwvwRQajWd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 21, 2019

