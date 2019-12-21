(CNN) With their two new bosses watching from the stands, Everton and Arsenal played out a tepid goalless draw in their English Premier League match at Goodison Park Saturday.

Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC. I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club. Thank you for your trust in me. #WelcomeMrAncelotti #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/13yhM5iHnK — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 21, 2019

The point has left Everton lanquishing in 15th place, four points above the relegation zone, while Arsenal has won only once in 13 games in all competitions, six points adrift of the final Champions League spot, having played a game more than fourth-placed Chelsea.

The scale of the challenge facing both new appointments was evident from this lackluster affair, with Everton. under the temporary charge of Duncan Ferguson for the final time, failing to register a shot on target, its only significant effort a second half shot from Dominic Calvert-Lewin that drew appeals for a penalty as it was deflected away.

Nonetheless, Ferguson's caretaker reign after the sacking of Marco Silva, has seen the Toffees come through a tough run of four games, with the only defeat the League Cup quarterfinal to Leicester City on penalties in midweek.

