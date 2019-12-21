New Zealand collects about 56,000 guns in buyback program after Christchurch massacre

(CNN) New Zealand officials collected about 56,000 firearms as part of a sixth-month gun buyback program that ended Friday, according to a news release from the country's Minister of Police.

New Zealand's parliament voted almost unanimously in April in favor of changing the country's gun laws and banning all military-style semi-automatic weapons.

"When we started the buyback and amnesty we had one objective, to make our country a safer place," said Stuart Nash, minister of police for New Zealand. "We focused on the type of assault rifles, high-capacity firearms and military style semi-automatics used in the terror attack 40 weeks ago, on 15 March.

"We are now moving to the next phase, to ensure firearms cannot fall into the wrong hands. This is the objective of the proposed gun register and tighter licensing system. We are not done with efforts to remove unlawful firearms from circulation."

Read More