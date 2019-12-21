21 killed in bus crash in Guatemala, officials say

(CNN) At least 21 people were killed Saturday when a bus and truck crashed in Guatemala, the Guatemalan Public Ministry said.

The crash occurred near the town of Gualán in the department of Zacapa, the statement said, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) from the nation's capital, Guatemala City.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The drivers of the bus and the truck were detained and sent to a detention center, the ministry said.

Investigators are still working to identify some of the victims.

