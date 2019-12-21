21 killed in bus crash in Guatemala, officials say

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 7:34 PM ET, Sat December 21, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

At least 21 people were killed in a bus crash in eastern Guatemala on Saturday, officials said.
At least 21 people were killed in a bus crash in eastern Guatemala on Saturday, officials said.

(CNN)At least 21 people were killed Saturday when a bus and truck crashed in Guatemala, the Guatemalan Public Ministry said.

At least seven children were among the dead and 11 people were injured, according to a statement from the Public Ministry.
The crash occurred near the town of Gualán in the department of Zacapa, the statement said, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) from the nation's capital, Guatemala City.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The drivers of the bus and the truck were detained and sent to a detention center, the ministry said.
    Investigators are still working to identify some of the victims.
    Read More
    Footage from CNN affiliate Canal Antigua showed a bus on the side of the road with its side torn away as bystanders gathered around. Debris and clothes were strewn along the side of the road.

    CNN's Laura Diaz, Michelle Mendoza and Gerardo Lemos contributed to this report.