(CNN) A Winston-Salem, North Carolina, city employee was killed Friday when one of his co-workers opened fire at a municipal building, officials said.

The shooter, identified as 61-year-old Steven Dewayne Haizlip, was killed in a gunfight with police, police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.

Two people were injured -- one of the officers who confronted the shooter and a third city employee, Thompson said.

Investigators believe Haizlip specifically targeted the deceased victim, 48-year-old Terry Lee Cobb Jr., another longtime employee, Thompson said.

The two apparently had a "longstanding dislike for each other," police Capt. Steven Tollie said, stressing that it was still early in the investigation.

Read More