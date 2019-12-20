Students at UVA found a mural supporting black trans women defaced. The next day, they found it defaced again

(CNN) A mural supporting black trans women near the University of Virginia was crossed out by a pro-gun message twice in two days, the university said.

The mural appeared on the Beta Bridge, which runs through the campus. UVA students frequently post art, write protests and express free speech on the bridge. It's a tradition of expression that dates back decades.

The mural, which read "PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN," was found defaced on December 14 with "2A" written over the end of the word "PROTECT," the word "GUNS" written over "TRANS" and the word "WOMEN" crossed out.

UVA students rushed to paint over the defacement -- an apparent reference to the Second Amendment -- but it was found defaced in the same manner the next day, December 15.

The university, in a statement, said it is "aware of the changes" made to the bridge.

