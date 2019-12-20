It's NFL Sunday! Here's how to catch all the game day action

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 2:36 PM ET, Fri December 20, 2019

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles last year in Arlington, Texas.
(CNN)'Tis the season for some... FOOTBALL!!!

Get your holiday football fix this Sunday with 12 heart-pounding match-ups, including Cowboys vs. Eagles.
Here's how to watch all your favorite teams play:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
    Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

    New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

    Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

    Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

      Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.