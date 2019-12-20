(CNN)'Tis the season for some... FOOTBALL!!!
Get your holiday football fix this Sunday with 12 heart-pounding match-ups, including Cowboys vs. Eagles.
Here's how to watch all your favorite teams play:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.