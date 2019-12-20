NASCAR legend Junior Johnson dies at 88

(CNN) Robert Glenn "Junior" Johnson, one of NASCAR's earliest star drivers and a legendary figure in the auto racing garage, has died at age 88, according to a tweet from NASCAR.

Johnson won 50 races at a driver, including the 1960 Daytona 500, and six top-level championships as an owner.

"From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit," NASCAR Chairman Jim France said. "... Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has."

Johnson was a member of the first class inducted into the racing body's hall of fame in 2010.

"When I first started driving I'd run a race or two and then I'd get back into my whiskey business and make the money that I needed to run another race or two," he said at his induction.

