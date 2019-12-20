Safety Kameron Kelly waived by Steelers after he was arrested for alleged altercation with police

(CNN) The Pittsburgh Steelers waived safety Kameron Kelly on Friday, hours after he was arrested for an alleged altercation with police officers at a Pittsburgh bar.

Kelly, 23, faces two charges of making terroristic threats and one charge of resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

The Steelers confirmed they had waived Kelly in a news release and said they were promoting safety Marcus Allen.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at Mario's Southside Saloon told a Pittsburgh police officer that Kelly was being disorderly. When the officer told Kelly to leave, he became confrontational, the document says. The officer was working security at the bar, which had been approved by the department, the complaint says.

The two went outside, the officer writes in the complaint, at which point he learned Kelly had threatened the bar employee after a song he picked was skipped over on the jukebox.

