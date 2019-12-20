Iowa woman said she ran over a 14-year-old girl because she 'was a Mexican,' police say

(CNN) An Iowa woman was charged with attempted murder after running over a 14-year-old girl, saying she did so because the teenager "was a Mexican," police said.

During her interview with detectives, Poole Franklin, a Des Moines resident, said she was the driver and intentionally struck the girl because she "was a Mexican," police said. Poole Franklin then "made a series of derogatory statements about Latinos," police said.

"We're going to present all of that information to the prosecutors and ultimately they will make the determination on what crimes to prosecute," Venema said.

The Polk County Clerk of Courts office told CNN that Poole Franklin does not currently have an attorney.

Venema said in the release the victim's family requests privacy.

"There is no place in our community (or any other) for this kind of hatred and violence," Venema said. "We are committed to supporting the victim and (her) family and working diligently with them to seek justice."

Charging documents say Poole Franklin is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing December 30.