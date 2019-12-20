Anne Sacoolas, US diplomat's wife, charged over death of British teen

London (CNN) Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in the case of Harry Dunn, the British teenager who was killed in August.

Motorcyclist Dunn, 19, died in a crash outside a military base in central England controlled by the US Air Force.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement Friday that it has now started extradition proceedings.

The UK's interior office will now consider the request and decide "whether to formally issue this through US diplomatic channels," added the statement.

"Following the death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving," Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith said.

