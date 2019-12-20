The most satisfying 'Little Women' film yet does justice to its creator and my hometown

Sara Stewart is a film writer at the New York Post who divides her time between the city and western Pennsylvania. The views expressed here are solely hers. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) I knew Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" was meant for me the moment I first cracked the book, somewhere around age 10. Nowhere else in 19th Century children's literature, I'm pretty sure, will you find an author who has her female protagonist grumble in the very first line: "'Christmas won't be Christmas without any presents,' grumbled Jo, lying on the rug."

That's Jo March in a nutshell: contrarian, unwilling to be fake-cheerful for the holidays, and strenuously opposed to sitting in a chair like a lady.

Bring. It. On.

This week's release of "Little Women," Greta Gerwig's cinematic reimagining Alcott's classic novel about the four March sisters, is by far the most satisfying film version yet -- largely because it slyly inserts aspects of the author herself, a more prickly personality than her fictional avatar, and partly because it pulls back to look at Alcott's process of creating the book. She was a woman with big dreams; she was a playwright and, before "Little Women," an enthusiastically campy fiction writer in an era when women were mostly encouraged to just get married or, if work was an absolute necessity, to teach.

In the book (spoiler alert!) the rebellious Jo ends up settling down, as the last page sums up: "'There's no need for me to say it, for everyone can see that I'm far happier than I deserve,' added Jo, glancing from her good husband to her chubby children tumbling on the grass beside her." But Alcott married off the tomboyish Jo purely out of obligatory literary convention, and Gerwig's film steps far enough outside the novel to make this clear; although she casts one of the dreamiest actors possible to play Jo's suitor (the French Louis Garrel), she juxtaposes their romance with Jo's editor's feedback in a way that, one imagines, would have given Alcott a good laugh.

