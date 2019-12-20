Arsenal appoints former player Mikel Arteta as head coach

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 9:08 AM ET, Fri December 20, 2019

Arsenal has appointed Mikel Arteta as its new head coach.
(CNN)Arsenal has appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as its new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Spaniard replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was shown the Emirates exit door at the end of November after just 18 months in charge following the club's longest winless run since 1992.
Since retiring as a player in 2016, Arteta has become an integral member of Pep Guardiola's technical staff at Manchester City, winning seven trophies in his three years as assistant manager at the club.
Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg had taken over as interim coach while the club looked for a new permanent appointment but recorded just one win during his five games in charge.
