Celebrity makeup artists recommend their favorite long-lasting lipsticks

Gone are the days of long-wear lipsticks with weak color payoffs and dehydrating formulas that leave you with nothing but buyer's remorse. In 2019, beauty brands created long-lasting options with better ingredients and a wide array of color options, and at a variety of price points. With office holiday parties, post-work happy hours and family get-togethers, your social calendar is probably packed, so you'll need a long-lasting lipstick that can withstand the chaos of the holiday season.

Ahead, 25 of our favorite long-wear lipsticks, including picks from professional makeup artists who regularly paint the faces of Oscar nominees and chart-topping musicians. From glittery lipsticks perfect for parties to bright reds that can make a statement year-round, these are sure to last you through 2020 and beyond.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar ($17; nordstrom.com)

"This has a creamy and opaque look and feel for when you really want that texture," says celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes, the man behind Jennifer Lopez's infamous glow and signature glamorous makeup. "Liquid lipstick tends to last longer than a traditional lipstick because it dries down to a matte formula that stays on," he adds.

Natasha Denona Mark Your Liquid Lips ($25; sephora.com)

"This is a comfortable formula that isn't too dry," Barnes says. "To keep a liquid lip lasting, exfoliate your lips prior to applying to soften the lips. Then go over them with your foundation to create a base." There are 19 shades available to suit any mood and occasion ⁠— ranging from the shade Raw, a neutral nude to Monatomic, a vampy deep violet ⁠— of this paraben-free liquid lipstick.

Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Lipstick ($20; sephora.com)

"This is a long-lasting sheer formula, which is nice to have in your kit," says Barnes, who also founded his own namesake beauty line. Beeswax and avocado oil make the whipped liquid lipstick more comfortable to wear from day to night.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick (starting at $4.49; amazon.com)

You don't have to splurge to find a long-wearing liquid lipstick, thanks to this inky option from Maybelline. "This formula goes on smooth and stays put," says celebrity makeup artist Jenna Menard, who regularly works with Kate Winslet. "When you feel your lips are getting a bit tight, just reapply the color to refresh."

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint - Uncensored ($24; sephora.com)

"My go-to lip remains Uncensored because of the perfect shade of red and also the color payoff you get with this lip paint," says Menard. "Nothing compares to this bold lip." The brush applicator makes it easy to paint your lips with this matte-finish universal red. Use the edge of the applicator to line your lips and use the flat side for opaque coverage.

YSL Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain ($37; sephora.com)

No need to worry about your lips getting dehydrated with this liquid lipstick, which has nigella sativa seed oil to hydrate your pout and prevent it from peeling. "I love this formula because of the stain," says Menard. "It gives a weightless feel, which is rare with lip color. There is no transfer and the range of colors is endless."

ColourPop Ultra Blotted Lip ($7; colourpop.com)

Instead of wasting a tissue for a blotted effect, use this semi-matte and affordable liquid lipstick. At just $7 a tube, you can pick up a variety of colorways to suit your every mood and occasion.

Nars PowerMatte Lip Pigment ($26; sephora.com)

"This formula does not budge and isn't drying," says celebrity makeup artist Kathy Jeung, who works with Pink, Rita Ora and Aubrey Plaza. "Its super intense color and the unique pointed applicator gives a precise line to lips."

Carola Gonzalez, makeup artist to Kerry Washington, Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Saldana calls this the "best liquid formula I've tried." "The colors are rich and the formula is the least drying," Gonzalez says. "They are smudge-proof, long-lasting and the lipstick stays put without bleeding."

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick ($24; sephora.com)

If you want an extremely reliable lipstick, then add one of Jeung's favorite cruelty-free liquid lipsticks to your Sephora cart. "It's a comfortable matte formula that comes in fun metallics, bolds and nude colors," she says. A blend of apricot, sunflower and jojoba oils will keep your lips well-moisturized for up to eight hours without worrying about bleeding.

Nyx Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream (starting at $2.89; target.com)

This formula from Nyx goes on ultra-smooth and leaves your lips soft — yet matte — all day long. It's also available in pretty much every color from light brown to deep burgundy.

Lipstick Queen Lipdulgence Lip Powder ($24; bluemercury.com)

If you favor a blurred lip look, then reach for this hydrating lipstick, which feels like a lip balm but with a matte finish. All you need is a light wash using the doe-foot applicator to impart an even coat of color onto your lips. Pro-tip: According to Menard, if you want an even softer, blurred pout, take a clean, fluffy eyeshadow brush to diffuse the edges of your lips.

Buxom Va-Va Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick ($20; sephora.com)

"Takes long-wear liquid lipstick into glossy realms; it's non-drying and super pigmented," says Jeung. You'll feel a slight cooling sensation with this lipstick because it has a lip-plumping effect, along with boasting hyaluronic acid and peptides which can help fill in the lines of your lips.

Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Liquid Lipstick ($20; nordstrom.com)

Channel your inner '90s supermodel (no overdrawn lip liner required) with the color Cindy, a flattering terracotta brown. These fast-drying liquid lipsticks glide effortlessly over your pout without making your lips look dehydrated. This cruelty-free and vegan-friendly liquid lipstick also pairs well with lip gloss, and will definitely last throughout your next soiree.

L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick (starting at $5.35; amazon.com)

Budget-friendly, solid color payoff, and most importantly these liquid lipsticks from L'Oréal Paris actually last. The precision tip applicator makes it easy to line your lips before you fill them in with this lightweight formula. You can kiss your date right at midnight and neither of you will have to worry about color-transfer.

Stila High-Shine Lip Vinyl ($24; stilacosmetics.com)

Don't want to choose between a long-wearing liquid lipstick and a glossy finish? Then you'll be glad to test this argan oil-infused lipstick that will help keep your pout well-moisturized in the winter weather. The shade Supercharge is a beginner-friendly berry lacquer with flecks of magenta pigment that can instantly brighten your face.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick ($38; sephora.com)

If you could splurge on only one liquid lipstick, this extremely pigmented, long-lasting and non-drying one would be it. Number 524 is the dreamiest red and the mousse texture feels hydrating, despite the semi-matte finish. Also, the pointy applicator is precise enough to double as a lip liner, ensuring that the corners of your lips are always covered, and look picture-perfect.

Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick ($12.99; amazon.com)

For a no-makeup makeup hack, apply a lightweight lip balm and then layer this fragrance-free and silicone-free liquid lipstick in the shade BFF for a nude lip. At just under $13 a tube, this cost-friendly product from Jessica Alba's company is a solid entry-level point for those who value vegan products.

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Crème ($24; sephora.com)

Makeup artist Patrick Ta is known for creating glowy beauty looks on his celebrity clients, including Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Gigi Hadid. So, it's no surprise that he made the shiniest liquid lipstick on this list.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick ($34; nordstrom.com)

The combination of beeswax and sea lavender nourishes the lips with moisture, without skimping on a high color payoff. The genius of this liquid lipstick is the crescent-shaped applicator, which makes imparting color incredibly easy and flawless, even without a mirror on hand. The shade Best Actress is an excellent nude brown option that won't wash out your complexion.

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine Liquid Lipstick ($50; nordstrom.com)

Yes, $50 is a lot to spend on a lipstick. However, this super-pigmented and ultra-hydrating liquid lipstick is luxurious, long-wearing and comfortable to wear. One layer will give full coverage, no feathering and your lips will look and feel well-moisturized for up to six hours thanks to the brand's proprietary illuminating hydro-wrap complex, a fusion of argan tree oil, shea butter and hydroxyproline.

If you prefer a matte finish, they've got you covered in a variety of wearable shades as well.

Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick ($28; nordstrom.com)

A liquid lipstick that works as hard as you do. Vitamins A, C and E give your lips some much needed TLC, especially in the harsh winter weather. One wash of the shade Ballet, a high-energy shade of pink, on my lips stays on throughout my multiple cups of tea and lunch.

Flesh Proud Flesh Lipstick - Brazen ($20; ulta.com)

If you ever wanted to make red lipstick your everyday beauty signature, then consider this Flesh formula in the shade Brazen, a blue-based red — which can actually make your teeth appear whiter — that looks stunning on all skin tones.

Dominique Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick ($18; sephora.com)

Your lips will look and feel cushiony-soft with this creamy-yet-matte lipstick. Don't be intimidated by the bold color options available; the pointed curved applicator makes the application a breeze, even for a liquid lipstick novice.

Kevyn Aucoin's Molten Liquid Lipstick ($30; nordstrom.com)

For a glittery yet chic look, this non-sticky liquid lipstick has the high-shine impact of a gloss and the long-wearing power of a liquid lipstick. It's also easy to trace a sharp line around your Cupid's bow with this ballet-foot applicator. If the formula ever feels tacky, lightly dust translucent powder on your lips to take away excess shine.

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($16; ulta.com)

There's a reason why Kylie Cosmetics products have reportedly sold out since it's release in 2015. Kylie Jenner's velvet liquid lipstick is creamy and hydrating, not runny. Since this lipstick dries down to a matte finish, it's all about prep to avoid your lips feeling dehydrated. Be sure to let your favorite lip balm soak in all the way, then tissue off excess if you want to stay true to the matte finish of these lacquers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.