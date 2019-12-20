Underscored's best-selling Amazon products from 2019

It's been a huge year for online shopping. Customers will have spent an estimated $586.92 billon by the end of 2019, according to market research company eMarketer — making this the 10th year in a row that e-commerce has grown by double-digit rates. And, probably no surprise to anyone who's ever bought anything on line, Amazon makes up a whopping 50% of the e-commerce market in the US, according to TechCrunch. Amazon's huge range of products, reliable customer service and, of course, free two-day Prime shipping are just a few of the things that have helped make the retailer bigger than ever this year.

From affordable, cult-favorite beauty products, to AirPods, to egg cookers, these are CNN Underscored's 50 top-selling Amazon products of 2019. Shop this list to start your 2020 off with products that promise to make life a little easier, a little more colorful and a whole lot more fun.

Beauty and style

Esarora Ice Roller ($19.99; amazon.com)

This unassuming little roller is great for everything from depuffing tired eyes to soothing headaches. Even Jimmy Fallon and model Karlie Kloss are fans!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin ($15; amazon.com)

Hyaluronic acid attracts 1,000 times its weight in water, which is why it's become a go-to ingredient for hydrating and plumping skin. You can apply this serum alone or mix it with your favorite moisturizer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($6.29, originally $9; amazon.com)

This waterproof liquid liner from the beloved cruelty-free makeup brand Nyx promises to stay put through rain, sweat and tears.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($9.99; amazon.com)

This cult-favorite natural clay mask has nearly 13,000 5-star reviews, its own hashtag, and at least one celebrity fangirl. Just mix it with apple cider vinegar and then slather it on your face to see the deep-cleansing, acne-shrinking magic for yourself.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($38.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Get shiny, bouncy locks in less time with this popular hot air brush. Ionic technology and a ceramic coating help dry hair faster (and smoother) while keeping heat damage to a minimum.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chloven 45 Hair Scrunchies ($13.55; amazon.com)

These colorful velvet scrunchies, which have 4.7 stars from more than 2,700 reviews, can make all your dreams of looking like a VSCO girl come true.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream ($21.99; amazon.com)

A soothing eye cream with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract to keep eyes bright and dryness at bay.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Strips ($44.99; amazon.com)

Crest's whitening strips are enamel-safe and claim to remove up to 14 years of stains, so you can start 2020 off with a brighter, whiter smile.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set ($21.92, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Jade rollers and gua sha tools are believed to help improve circulation and lymphatic drainage for noticeably glowier, calmer skin. Stick them in the freezer first for even more skin-soothing potential.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Comfy Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt ($39.99; amazon.com)

It's a blanket. It's a sweatshirt. It's something you need to be snuggled in right now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jeasona Cute Animal Socks ($17.99; amazon.com)

This five-pack of ridiculously adorable cat socks will make anyone's day a little cuter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer ($21.99, amazon.com)

Retinol has been proven effective at treating fine lines, dark spots and acne. This gentle cream mixes the powerhouse ingredient with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil to help prevent skin from getting dried out or irritated.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Freeman Facial Mask Peace, Love, Glow Kit ($14.99; amazon.com)

Freeman's popular masks are inexpensive enough that it's easy to buy a couple to see what works best for your skin. This bundle comes with tubes of three best-selling masks, along with six popular sachets and a masking brush.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set, 5 Travel-Size Products ($9.98; amazon.com)

Snag some TSA-friendly versions of Burt's Bees' most beloved products — including its Milk & Honey Body Lotion and Beeswax Lip Balm.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet ($9.99, amazon.com)

This combo pack comes with 16 different face masks to plump, brighten and smooth your winter skin. Did we mention it has nearly 4,000 reviews and costs less than $10?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum ($29.99, amazon.com)

Nourish your lashes and brows with this hypoallergenic growth serum, which boasts a 4.4-star rating from a whopping 18,000 reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser ($19.97; amazon.com)

This best-selling cleanser mixes the powerful antioxidant vitamin C with aloe and coconut water. It promises to cleanse thoroughly while brightening skin tone, fading fine lines and battling acne.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lamora Travel Kabuki Makeup Brush Set ($14.95; amazon.com)

Lamora's set comes with six versatile brushes — three for the face and three for the eyes — that deserve a spot on any makeup artist's vanity. They've earned more than 10,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kipozi Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener ($37.06; amazon.com)

This flat iron heats up to an impressive 450 degrees (with the exact temperature clearly displayed via LCD screen), and its precision-milled titanium plates offer even heat distribution. It automatically shuts off after 60 minutes of non-use, so you can take your new hair out for a spin without worrying that you're accidentally burning a hole in the floor back home.

_______________________________________________________________________________

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask ($14.95, amazon.com)

Mud from the Dead Sea is famous for its ability to deep clean skin. It's combined here with nourishing aloe, vitamin E and jojoba oil for a purifying, gently exfoliating mask.

Home and health

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.95; amazon.com)

Whether you're short on time or can't boil water, making perfect eggs is easier than ever. Pick a setting, set the timer and you're good to go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Duo Mini Electric Pressure Cooker ($59.92, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

The Instant Pot Duo Mini is the perfect compact pressure cooker for small spaces, but there's an Instant Pot model for you, whatever your needs. Those with more space might want to check out the best-selling Duo ($79; amazon.com) or the Nova ($59.95; amazon.com). (Check out Underscored's full guide to picking the best Instant Pot for you here.)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Zulay Milk Frother ($12.99; amazon.com)

Make perfect lattes and cappuccinos at home with this inexpensive, easy-to-clean little milk frother.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YnM Weighted Blanket ($61.90, originally $79.90; amazon.com)

Essentially a giant hug in blanket form, this comforting weighted blanket has more than 3,500 5-star reviews and is meant to help anxious sleepers drift off with ease.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($11.99; amazon.com)

This ultra-portable water filter removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of protozoan parasites, making it the perfect accessory for hiking, camping and good old-fashioned emergency preparedness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

23andMe ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

This kit from 23andMe is the best genetic testing kit for folks who want to take a deep dive into health and wellness traits. It can give insight into everything from your carrier status for genetic conditions to whether you're predisposed to liking sweet or salty foods.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yamiu travel shoe bag ($12.88; amazon.com)

A handy way to protect your shoes — and protect the rest of your luggage from your shoes! — while traveling or going to the gym.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale ($10.99; amazon.com)

Don't roll the dice when it comes to the weight of your luggage. This handheld scale from Etekcity will save you from those overweight baggage fees — and give you peace of mind — the next time you fly.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Levoit Kyra Himalayan Salt Lamp ($16.82, originally $19.79; amazon.com)

Salt lamps are supposed to do everything from purify the air to alleviate allergies. At the very least, they make a killer decorative piece and add a warm amber glow to any room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cards Against Humanity ($25, amazon.com)

The original "party game for horrible people" has 5 stars from 30,000 reviews. One happy player even reports that it helped bring a drifting family back together: "We as a family haven't laughed and enjoyed each others' company in a VERY long time."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Waterpik Water Flosser ($68.50, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Waterpik's flosser is accepted by the American Dental Association and promises to remove up to 99% of plaque. It also claims to be 50% more effective than regular flossing when it comes to boosting gum health.

_______________________________________________________________________________

AncestryDNA Kit ($59, originally $99; amazon.com)

Where 23andMe is great for learning more about your health, AncestryDNA's genetic testing kit shines when it comes to deep genealogical history and mapping family trees. It also has a huge database of users, giving you a higher potential of discovering distant relatives.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Truff Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com)

This gourmet hot sauce mixes red chili peppers with black truffle, agave nectar, and spices. It's vegan and gluten-free!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Makartt Universal Clear Nail Polish Organizer ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Keep your dresser neat and tidy with this clear, adjustable case, which lets you store and organize up to 48 polishes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maps International Scratch the World Travel Map ($25.99, originally $35.95; amazon.com)

A great gift for travel fanatics, this map lets you scratch off countries you've visited to reveal the colorful topographic detail beneath.

Tech

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

AirPods are even better with a wireless charging case, which lets you get up to 24 hours of listening time on the go. Want to get really fancy? Check out the highly rated AirPods Pro ($249; amazon.com), which feature active noise cancellation and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a comfier in-ear fit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The compact smart home speaker can play music, make calls, and, when paired with compatible smart home devices, even turn up the heat or dim the lights. Parents might also want to check out the Echo Kids Edition ($39.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com), which comes in fun colors and offers easy parental controls.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's latest Echo Show features an 8-inch HD video display and stereo sound. Use it for video calling, as a digital photo album, to watch the news, or even just as a very fancy clock. For those looking to save some money, the older (and smaller) Echo Show 5 ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com) is also a popular pick.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SanDisk micro SD cards (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Micro SD cards come in handy for a plethora of devices. Whether you want to expand storage on your Nintendo Switch or smartphone, or capture more photos with your DSLR, it never hurts to pick up a new micro SD card.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($24.99; amazon.com)

The best-selling Fire Stick makes it super simple to stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO and more straight to your TV. For $10 more, spring for the 4K version.

_______________________________________________________________________________

WeMo Mini Smart Plug ($19.98, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

This compact smart plug lets you dim lights, set timers and turn appliances on and off from anywhere using the free WeMo app. The plug is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Apple Watch Series 5 ($499; amazon.com)

Apple's latest smartwatch features a 30% larger screen than the Series 4, plus a swim-proof design, built-in compass, and always-on retina display — meaning Apple has finally made a smartwatch that always tells you the time, all the time!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand ($36.44, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

The Mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand is really a two-in-one Qi-enabled wireless charging device, since it can lie flat or slide into a stand, allowing you to charge your device at a desk or on your nightstand. Versatile, indeed.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Smart Plug ($24.99; amazon.com)

Another popular smart plug option, this model works perfectly with Amazon Alexa to turn any outlet into a voice-controlled outlet.

_______________________________________________________________________________

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($28.85, originally $49.98; amazon.com)

Never worry again that you've accidentally left the garage door open with this nifty device, which lets you monitor and control it from anywhere using your smartphone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Paperwhite ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

The new and improved Kindle Paperwhite e-reader features twice the amount of storage and is also waterproof — meaning you can read poolside, at the beach, or even in the bathtub without fear.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($27; amazon.com)

Sync your handwritten notes and doodles to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, or iCloud. To start from scratch, just pop the notebook in the microwave to erase all 80 pages!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Apple Pencil ($94.88; amazon.com)

The Apple Pencil expertly combines the familiar feel of a traditional writing instrument with the versatility of a stylus. Use it with your iPad to take digital notes, draw, and mark up documents. The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is also available for the slightly higher price of $119.99.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Apple iPad ($249.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

The 7th Generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display and runs iOS 13 with full multitasking, making it one of our favorite iPad models on the market.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350mAh Lipstick-Sized Portable Charger ($14.43, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

This charger is the perfect size to toss in your pocket or purse. It will fully recharge an iPhone 8 and give about an 80% boost to the Iphone X and Galaxy S8.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aduro Phone Neck Holder ($9.99; amazon.com)

Whether you're video chatting, vlogging or watching Netflix, let this hands-free phone mount do the heavy lifting. Aduro's phone holder features a soft, bendable mount that wraps around your neck and can hold all smartphones up to 7 inches long.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.