(CNN) Two volunteer firefighters battling massive wildfires in Australia were killed in a road accident Thursday, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season," said the RFS statement.

"NSW has tragically lost two heroes," Berejiklian tweeted on Friday. "Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the extended RFS family as we come to terms with the devastating news."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been heavily criticized for taking a pre-Christmas holiday while the blazes raged, said on Friday that he would be returning to Sydney immediately following the firefighters' "tragic" deaths.

"They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians," he said in a statement.

"We wish all of those putting themselves in harm's way for all of us, all the best ... Know that Australians are deeply grateful."

Fighting fires in record-breaking heat

One of the worst blazes is the Green Wattle Fire in the Wollondilly Shire region -- where Buxton is located, and where the two firefighters died. Images from the region show thick plumes of smoke blanketing neighborhoods and a hazy orange sky. The fire is more than 167,000 hectares in size and is "out of control," said the RFS , which warned residents in the area that "it is too late to leave."

An Australian firefighter in the town of Bilpin, outside Sydney, on December 19, 2019.

Around 40 homes in Wollondilly Shire were destroyed by the fire on Thursday alone, Nine News reported. That brings the total of destroyed homes to more than 800 this bushfire season, while nearly 300 more have been damaged, according to RFS estimates.

Further north in Wollemi National Park, an even bigger fire rages, consuming 444,000 hectares of land. As of Thursday, there are more than 2,500 firefighters on the ground across the state, working to bring the flames under control, the RFS said.

The bushfires have been burning for two months now, exacerbated by strong winds that stoke the flames and spread dangerous embers, and by a record-breaking heat wave.

Wednesday broke the record for the hottest day nationwide, with the average maximum temperature hitting 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 Fahrenheit). That beat the previous record of 40.9 Celsius (105.6 Fahrenheit) -- which had been set just the day before.

That's just the national average -- the heat has spiked much higher in some places. The South Australian town of Nullarbor hit 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, the highest Australia December temperature on record and the fourth highest temperature on record across all months.

The heat wave began in South Australia earlier this week, but is now spreading east to NSW and Victoria. Conditions in NSW are expected to ease slightly today, before becoming hotter and drier on Saturday, raising the fire risk. A total fire ban statewide remains in place until Saturday midnight.