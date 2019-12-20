Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 1:45 PM ET, Fri December 20, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Following his impeachment this week by the House, President Trump dismissed criticism from the editor of the publication founded by the late evangelist Billy Graham, calling it a "far left magazine."
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on February 4 -- the same time he may face trial in the Senate.
-- Video captured a collision of two Carnival cruise ships in Mexico. There were no serious injuries but plenty of damage.
    -- The next time you fly, some of the metal detectors, X-rays and pat-downs may be relaxed for the sake of speed, says a TSA whistleblower.
    -- Author J.K. Rowling has come under fire for expressing support for a woman who lost an employment case over comments she made on social media about transgender people.
    -- Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital over a "pre-existing" condition, Buckingham Palace says.
      -- The gift you've been wishing for has arrived early. Mariah Carey unveils a new "All I Want For Christmas Is You" music video.
      -- It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. Hope you got the memo.