(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Following his impeachment this week by the House, President Trump dismissed criticism from the editor of the publication founded by the late evangelist Billy Graham, calling it a "far left magazine."

-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on February 4 -- the same time he may face trial in the Senate.

-- The next time you fly, some of the metal detectors, X-rays and pat-downs may be relaxed for the sake of speed , says a TSA whistleblower.