(CNN) A new image of the Milky Way shared by NASA scientists Thursday has revealed a festive-themed feature -- a "cosmic candy cane" that holds the raw materials for tens of millions of stars.

The composite image shows our galaxy's central zone, which has the largest and densest collection of giant molecular clouds in the galaxy. These clouds are huge and cool in temperature, with enough dense gas and dust to create tens of millions of stars like the sun, according to NASA.

At the center of the image is the easily discernible candy cane shaped feature. It spans 190 light-years and is one of a set of long, thin strands of ionized gas called filaments that emit radio waves, NASA said in a news release.

Flares of red, yellow and turquoise, arcs of blue and green, and faint spots of light appear in the image, which was captured by NASA's Goddard-IRAM Superconducting 2-Millimeter Observer (GISMO) camera, along with a 30-meter radio telescope.