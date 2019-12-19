Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species There was good news for 10 species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list of threatened species in 2019. Eight birds and two fish, including the Guam rail, had their status "downgraded," which means they are less at risk of extinction than they were two years ago. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species

The gorgeous, bright blue, Cerulean warbler, has had its conservation status moved from "vulnerable" to "near threatened." The tiny, insect-eating, songbirds migrate between their breeding grounds in eastern North America and their winter home in the Andes. Between 1970 and 2014, their populations declined by 72% due to mining, logging and agricultural expansion. However, their numbers have grown in recent years, thanks to reduced forest loss and replanting projects. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species The Echo parakeet lives only on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. Deforestation and hunting sent numbers plummeting to a low of less than 20 birds in the late 1980s, but thanks to an intensive species recovery program, there are now more than 750 of these grass green birds squawking in Mauritian trees. Its status was changed from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the IUCN's 2019 red list. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species Female Cassin's finches are a fairly standard brown-and-white, but the males are blessed with a rosy pink hue and a striking, bright red, tufty crown. The birds live in evergreen forests between Mexico and Canada, where they feed on pine seeds and the buds of quaking aspen trees. This year the IUCN changed their status from "near threatened" to "least concern," meaning that in terms of extinction risk, Cassin's finch is out of the woods. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species The Forest thrush is a shy bird that lives on Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica and St. Lucia -- islands which make up part of the Lesser Antilles group in the Caribbean. Deforestation caused the birds' numbers to decline and massive volcanic eruptions that occurred on Montserrat between 1995 and 1997 didn't help. However, the number of Forest thrushes has increased since then and this year, the bird's status was switched from "vulnerable" to "near threatened." Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: 2019 brings good news for some endangered species Australia's most endangered fish, the Pedder galaxias, was once found only in Tasmania's Pedder Lake. The fish were wiped out mainly because brown trout -- released to stock a recreational fishery -- ate them. Having been declared "extinct in the wild" in 2005, the fish now thrives in two Tasmanian lakes. It was "critically endangered" -- it's now "endangered." Hide Caption 6 of 8