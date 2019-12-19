2019 brings good news for some endangered species
There was good news for 10 species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list of threatened species in 2019. Eight birds and two fish, including the Guam rail, had their status "downgraded," which means they are less at risk of extinction than they were two years ago.
Female Cassin's finches are a fairly standard brown-and-white, but the males are blessed with a rosy pink hue and a striking, bright red, tufty crown. The birds live in evergreen forests between Mexico and Canada, where they feed on pine seeds and the buds of quaking aspen trees. This year the IUCN changed their status from "near threatened" to "least concern," meaning that in terms of extinction risk, Cassin's finch is out of the woods.
Australia's most endangered fish, the Pedder galaxias, was once found only in Tasmania's Pedder Lake. The fish were wiped out mainly because brown trout -- released to stock a recreational fishery -- ate them. Having been declared "extinct in the wild" in 2005, the fish now thrives in two Tasmanian lakes. It was "critically endangered" -- it's now "endangered."
Fernandina Island Galapagos tortoise – Some animals have been presumed extinct but then discovered alive and well. The last confirmed sighting of the Fernandina Island Galapagos tortoise had occurred over a century ago, in 1906. It was assumed that the species had died out until this female tortoise, found on the Ecuadorian island in February 2019, proved it still exists.