Wyoming students disciplined after coming to school in white robes and a hood

(CNN) Two Wyoming high school students were disciplined Wednesday after coming to school in white robes that officials say were "designed to represent KKK apparel."

The students came into Riverton High School Wednesday wearing white robes and one with a white hood, which they pulled up as they came in, according to Terry Snyder, the superintendent of Fremont County School District No. 25.

"It seems to be a very poor decision," Snyder said. "They did not have an understanding of the impact that would create but they do now."

Snyder said the students never spoke of any ideologies or made any offensive remarks, but their actions could not go unaddressed.

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith will talk with faculty Thursday to decide the next steps school officials will take to address what happened with the student body, but the students wearing the robes have received disciplinary actions, according to Snyder.

