Shooting at apartment complex in Westerly, Rhode Island, leaves 3 injured, officials say

(CNN) Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex for the elderly and disabled in Westerly, Rhode Island, a state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Kristina Murray told CNN that the shooting took place at Babcock Village apartments, a three-story affordable housing complex

Rhode Island State Police have sent a tactical team to the scene, Murray said. Both local and state law enforcement are responding to the shooting situation, state officials told CNN.

Nearby Charlestown Police Department has sent officers to assist, according to Lt. Phillip Gingerella. Connecticut State Police are also covering the border in Connecticut and the Town of Stonington, which is next to Westerly, according to State Police spokeswoman Christine Jeltema.