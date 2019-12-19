Puerto Rico defies US cockfighting ban. A court battle is likely

(CNN) Bettors gather at dozens of venues across the island for what Puerto Ricans call "the gentlemen's sport," a gruesome face-off -- often to the death -- between roosters outfitted with plastic spurs in a tradition dating to colonial times.

A federal ban that was to take effect Friday marked the death knell for the US commonwealth's lucrative cockfighting industry until Gov. Wanda Vazquez this week signed a bill keeping the controversial practice alive.

Vazquez said she was not setting up a confrontation between local authorities and the federal government. But she said she worried about "abandoning" the 27,000 employees of an industry that generates about $18 million a year. She acknowledged the matter may ultimately be settled in court.

Gov. Wanda Vazquez signs a bill into law that keeps cockfighting alive on the island despite a federal ban.

"Let's talk this through," Vazquez said. "This is an industry that represents income for thousands of families and we have to take them into consideration."

Representative Gabriel Rodriguez Aguilo, one of the co-authors of the bill signed into law on Wednesday, acknowledged there could be arrests after Friday, when cockfighting will be outlawed in Puerto Rico and other US territories.

"We will have to wait and see how the federal government reacts," he said. "Cockfighting is a cultural tradition."

