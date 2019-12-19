What you probably didn't know about 'Jingle Bells'

(CNN) Christmas is just around the corner. This year, instead of jumping into endless political conversations at the dinner table, try throwing some Christmas knowledge at your family. The surprising history of one of America's most beloved Christmas songs, "Jingle Bells," may be enough to draw them in.

'Jingle Bells' was written by James Lord Pierpont. His nephew is J.P. Morgan. Yes, that J.P. Morgan.

According to findings by author and historian Christopher Klein , Pierpont's older sister, Juliet Pierpont, married millionaire Junius Spencer Morgan. Their son, John Pierpont Morgan, went on to start one of the largest financial institutions in the world.

'Jingle Bells' was not meant to be a Christmas song

The song was actually first performed at a Thanksgiving church service and was never intended to be a Christmas staple, according to Klein. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, you will notice there is actually no mention of Christmas, Thanksgiving or any holiday, for that matter.

