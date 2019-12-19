4-year-old Isla Glaser is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when her mom collapsed

(CNN) A four-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after calling 911 and saving her mother's life.

Isla Glaser was at her home in Franklin Township, New Jersey with her mom, Haley Glaser, and three younger siblings, when Haley had a medical episode and collapsed.

Isla found her mother's cell phone and calmly called 911.

"My mommy falled down, and she can't talk," Isla said to the 911 dispatcher on December 6.

After answering several questions and giving her address, Isla revealed that her father was at work and she was home with her 2-year-old sister and one-year-old twin brothers.

