Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are gearing up for competition with karaoke, dancing and a bit of sparring with Mike Tyson

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 5:36 PM ET, Thu December 19, 2019

Serena Williams serves against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

(CNN)What are pro tennis stars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff doing to prepare for the first Grand Slam tennis competition of the season? Living it up at a Florida resort, of course.

The duo have been all over social media while they attend a star-studded preseason training camp put on by Serena's trainer Patrick Mouratoglou.
Serena and Coco are joined at the Boca Raton Resort and Club by fitness influencer Shaun T, DJ Bob Sinclar, and tennis players Chris Eubanks, Nicholas David Ionel and Holger Rune.