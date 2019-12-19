100 op-eds that tell the story of the 2010s

(CNN) Do you wonder where the 2010s went? Us too.

Now here we are at the precipice of a new decade. But wait. Let's pause a few minutes before we leap into 2020 and together take one last look back at the past 10 years—the political upheaval, the social earthquakes and their joys (and disappointments), the natural disasters and everyday triumphs of humanity. And the crazy cultural phenomena we knew you wanted to hear about, because who could look away? ("Left Shark"? "Game of Thrones"? )

You've lived through this surge of history and CNN Opinion was with you, publishing commentaries by interesting people to help answer the question: what exactly does this all mean?

CNN Opinion was born in the waning months of 2009 and turned 10 this year. Here's a sampling of our most memorable pieces--so far. Take a look!

--Pat Wiedenkeller

By Edwidge Danticat

"People are thinking 'I may have lost a loved one, but also I may have lost my country.' You feel so sad, terribly sad... The motto of Haiti is 'L'union fait la force': 'in unity there is strength.'

In moments like this, you cling to that. You cling to everything. It makes me remember that this is a country that didn't have a chance when it began, a nation of slaves becoming the world's first black republic. You have to draw from this historical precedent and hope there will be a rebirth."

----

By Joan E. Darrah

"I had pretended to be straight and played the games most gays in the military are all too familiar with -- not daring to have a picture of Lynne on my desk, being reluctant to go out to dinner with her, telling her not to call me at work except in a real emergency, not going to church together, avoiding shopping for groceries together and generally staying out of sight of anyone I knew when we were together...But it was the events of September 11, 2001, that caused me to appreciate fully the true impact of 'don't ask, don't tell' on our lives."

----

By Phillip Dennis

"Washington bureaucrats are simply incapable of efficiency. The Tea Party is determined to send new, fiscally responsible leaders to Washington to trim government fat -- and not with scalpels, but with chainsaws."

----

By Raquel Welch

"By the early 60's The Pill had made it easier for a woman to delay having children until after she established herself in a career.

Another significant effect of The Pill on female sexual attitudes during the 60's was, and still is: 'Now we can have sex anytime we want, without the consequences. Hallelujah, let's party!'

These days, nobody seems able to 'keep it in their pants' or honor a commitment, raising the question: Is marriage still a viable option?..."

----

By Erica Williams

"If the largest and most diverse generation in American history is so progressive, and members voted decisively Democratic, why the so-called 'Republican tsunami?'

Because Obama himself wasn't on the ticket.

The candidates who were running had the responsibility to engage and turn out young Obama voters -- and apparently completely failed to do so..."

----

By Sarah Shourd

"When I was in Evin Prison in Tehran, a guard twice brought flowers to my cell...When I broke down and cried, she would hold me in her arms, look me in the eyes and say, 'God willing, Sarah, it's going to be OK.'

Since my release, many people have wondered why I have not been more condemning of the country that kept me in solitary confinement for 410 days. They have wanted to know why I speak with such conviction about the need for an improved Iranian-U.S. relationship and highlight my love for the Middle East and respect for Muslim culture."

More takes from 2010:

Erika Christakis and Nicholas Christakis: Want to get your kids into college? Let them play.

Drew Westen: Why Obama won the health care battle.

Ariel Dorfman: Why trapped miners "unwilling to die in darkness."

By Frank Lautenberg

"The sickening shooting spree in Tucson holds many lessons for our country, but the most important is this: It's much too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on deadly weapons. We must change this.

A good start is by banning high-capacity gun magazines -- which allow scores of bullets to be loaded at one time -- such as the one used in the Tucson massacre that left six people dead and 14 others wounded, including my colleague, Rep. Gabrielle