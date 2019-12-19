Sports
Formula E: Best photos from 2019-2020 season

Published 11:00 AM ET, Thu December 19, 2019
Porsche's Neel Jani leads the pack in practice ahead of the first Formula E race of the season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Sam Bird celebrates after winning the first race of the Formula E Championship. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Nico Müller of Switzerland turns a corner in Diriyah. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein comes over the crest of hill during practice ahead of the first E-Prix of the season. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Daniel Abt avoids some spilled liquid on the track in Diriyah. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Alexander Sims sets the early pace during the second E-Prix of the season in Diriyah. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
BMW's Sims celebrates following his maiden Formula E victory. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images