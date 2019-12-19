Toys began being marketed for gender in the 1940s, now a movement is pushing back

Megan K. Maas, The Conversation

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Thu December 19, 2019

Barbie is introducing &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/12/us/barbie-doll-disabilities-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs&lt;/a&gt; in its newest Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty. Mattel is marking the 60th birthday of the iconic Barbie brand, which was launched on March 9, 1959. See how the doll has changed through the years.
Barbie is introducing dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs in its newest Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty. Mattel is marking the 60th birthday of the iconic Barbie brand, which was launched on March 9, 1959. See how the doll has changed through the years.
Teenage fashion model, 1959
Registered nurse, 1961
Astronaut, 1965
Surgeon, 1973
Olympic athlete, 1975
Aerobics instructor, 1984
Veterinarian, 1985
Rapper, 1992
Marine Corps sergeant, 1992
