CDC confirms 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states linked to romaine lettuce

(CNN) Remember the E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce last month? Turns out, it's not over.

That means consumers should continue avoiding romaine lettuce from Salinas, California -- where investigations have found a common grower.

If the location of the romaine lettuce isn't listed, the CDC still warns consumers to avoid it, even if they're at a restaurant.

Romaine lettuce from places outside of Salinas, however, are OK to consume, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration say.