Catalan independence protesters clash with police at El Clasico

(CNN) Catalan independence protesters clashed with police outside the Camp Nou Wednesday as Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in El Clasico.

The match between the two bitter rivals, one of the most-watched games in the world, had been postponed from its original October date by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after lengthy jail sentences handed to pro-independence politicians sparked furious protests across the region.

Local emergency services said 46 people were injured in Wednesday's clashes, with eight requiring hospital treatment. Police said five people had been arrested, according to the AFP news agency.

Masked protesters set up barricades using bins in the middle of the street and set them on fire, before throwing projectiles at police.

