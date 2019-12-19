A prestigious ballet school 'told child dancers to smoke' to stay slim, investigation alleges

(CNN) Children at Vienna's prestigious ballet academy were routinely humiliated and told to smoke in order to stay slim, an investigation has alleged.

A government-backed commission found that the welfare of child performers was disregarded at the academy of the Vienna State Opera, according to an executive summary of the report.

Vienna's State Opera said it had already cut the number of students' performances, and would study the report in detail before giving a more thorough reply, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency. CNN has contacted the opera house for a comment on the new report.

The latest investigation follows a scandal that erupted in April, when the newspaper Falter published a report alleging physical and mental abuse against students, including sexual assault.

The investigation from the Austrian weekly included allegations that dancers as young as 11 were kicked, scratched and frequently pressured to lose weight.

