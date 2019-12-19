Learn a language for less with Rosetta Stone, plus score a $20 Amazon gift card

Learn to say "Happy holidays!" in a new language with this deal on Rosetta Stone. Not only is this Gold Box offering up a discount on lifetime access to one of the software's 24 language learning programs, but it's also throwing in a $20 Amazon gift card to spend on whatever else you need.

The bundle is just $145 total, a great price for Rosetta Stone on its own. With this deal, you'll enjoy multi-device capability, a dynamic curriculum, advanced speech recognition with TruAccent to fine tune your pronunciation, and access to native-speaking tutors. An offline Phrasebook featuring common greetings, phrases and expressions is also included, so you'll have a travel companion no matter what your internet situation may be.

Languages available include Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Hebrew, Japanese, Portuguese, Swedish, Dutch, Korean and many more.

The key card to access Rosetta Stone's program will be delivered by mail and may ship separately from the Amazon gift card, which will arrive in a gifting-ready black and silver mini envelope. So buy today before this one-day deal is finito, terminado, fini, over. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.