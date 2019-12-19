Shop Kate Middleton's affordable royal Christmas card look

The world just got a peek at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas card. In it, Prince William is sitting on a vintage motorcycle (as one does) with their youngest child, 1-year-old Prince Louis. Kate is by his side and their older kids, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are in the sidecar.

While the card hasn't been officially released by the royal house of Cambridge yet, a person who made the cut for the mailing list shared it, and a sneak peek is now available on Twitter.

As in years past, the family is dressed in coordinating shades of blue (last year the duke and duchess even wore jeans) and, almost upstaging the royally well-behaved kids (though as anyone who's ever taken a family photo knows, you never know how many tries it took to get there), is Kate's outfit: that go-to wardrobe staple, the wrap dress.

On the Christmas card, the Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a casual Boden Aurora Midi Wrap Dress in a soft blue daisy print with a tiered skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves. It's a "boho luxe" look, according to Boden.

While the dress is already sold out (to be fair, the photo was clearly taken in warmer weather), it was most recently on sale for $90. You can still find the delicate Heron Blue, Daisy Field print in this layered skirt.

Coraline Midi Skirt ($65, originally $130; bodenusa.com)

And Boden has over 20 other wrap dresses, all suitable for holiday card snaps. You can shop Kate's Christmas card look here; vintage motorcycle sold separately.

Cassia Jersey Midi Dress ($105, originally $150; bodenusa.com)

Another midi-length option with a self-tie waist, this wrap (shown here in a blue dot print) has feminine fluted sleeves.

______________________________________________________________________

Carrie Jersey Midi Dress ($65, originally $130; bodenusa.com)

This stretch jersey wrap dress has elbow-length sleeves and a bold floral print.

______________________________________________________________________

Elodie Jersey Wrap Dress ($70, originally $140; bodenusa.com)

The bell sleeves of this tile-print jersey dress elevate it from a classic wrap.

______________________________________________________________________

Hayden Jersey Dress ($75, originally $150; bodenusa.com)

Also in the boho luxe department is this bell-sleeve midi dress with a stripe-spot print.

______________________________________________________________________

Laurie Jersey Dress ($75, originally $150; bodenusa.com)

With a calf-length hem and flowy skirt, this wrap is a great wear-anywhere option.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.