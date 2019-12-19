The best winter boots of the season: Ankle, over-the-knee, combat and more

One upside of winter is that it's boot season. Short ones, tall ones, medium ones — there aren't enough snow days to support all the boots we want.

For the sake of space, we've focused here on the most practical categories, mostly neutral options you can wear comfortably and safely to the office, commuting, and out to an evening or weekend event—no high stiletto heels or wild prints here (though we love both of those categories, too). Here's are Underscored's picks for the best ankle, mid-length, over-the-knee, Alpine, combat, and general winter boots that'll keep you toasty and looking chic. With your feet warm, dry and nicely accessorized, you're already winning the season.

Ankle bootie

Madewell Carina Bootie ($131.60-$138.60, originally $188 - $198; nordstrom.com)

So sleek, with a rounded toe and stacked heel, these boots officially go with everything.

Vagabond Shoemakers Grace Platform Ankle Boot ($100, originally $130; urbanoutfitters.com)

The rubber platform makes for extra support and walking comfort.

Toms Glacier Gray Leather Women's Esme Boots ($139.95, toms.com)

This color's called "glacier" gray, and we love how icy-cool it looks. And Toms continues to be a business with impact, giving away $1 for every $3 it makes.

Vince Tasha Sock Bootie ($209.98, originally $350; nordstrom.com)

The soft sock exterior makes these an extra comfy but still structured, sophisticated option.

Vagabond Shoemakers Marja Chelsea Boot ($175; urbanoutfitters.com)

A sophisticated take on a cowboy-style cut, with stretchy side panels.

Alpine

LL Bean Women's Deerfield Alpine Boots, Lace-Up Mid ($149, originally $200; llbean.com)

For when you aren't actually climbing mountains, but want to feel like you could. Rugged, durable and also totally cute for work.

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot ($100, originally $200; eddiebauer.com)

The juxtaposition of the red laces against the shiny paprika leather is just so pleasing. Plus they're waterproof!

Sorel Women's Ainsley Conquest Weatherproof Booties ($180; bloomingdales.com)

Lined with real shearling, these are extra warm. Perfect for light winter hiking—or just hiking all over the city on a cold day.

Overland Women's Angela Shearling-Lined Leather and Suede Boots ($157.50, originally $225; overland.com)

These are a hygge triple threat: rich full-grain leather, suede and shearling.

Marc Fisher Hopee Bootie ($99.99; dsw.com)

A traditional option with faux shearling-—and wallet-friendly.

Combat

Aqua Women's Jax Combat Boots ($149; bloomingdales.com)

A classic combat, but with cool beading at the sole, and a side zipper for easy on-off action.

Sam Edelman Nathalia Bootie ($159.95; nordstrom.com)

A classy Oxford style with narrow, refined laces.

Laura Combat Bootie ($175, originally $250; coach.com)

With a zip-front and polished rivets, these instantly transport us to the '70s London punk scene.

Dr. Martens 1460 Farrah Chunky Glitter ($119.95, zappos.com)

These Doc Martens with classic yellow stitching and grooved heels, make a statement in pink glitter.

Mid-height

L.L. Bean Old Port Boots, Mid Leather ($119, originally $175; llbean.com)

These somehow feel just right for almost any occasion and with almost any outfit: a skirt or dress or jeans—maybe even, on occasion, yoga pants.

Franco Sarto Indigo Mid-Shaft Boots ($109; lordandtaylor.com)

Quite possibly the perfect office boot, with a not-too-daunting heel.

Lucky Brand Lefara Boot ($79.95, originally $138.95; nordstrom.com)

A go-to basic black. Everyone needs one pair like this.

Blondo Tarrah Calf Boots ($170; anthropologie.com)

The slouchy top gives these a California cool-bohemian feel—you'll wear them everywhere for multiple seasons.

Over-the-knee

Dr. Scholl's Message ($180; zappos.com)

Soft gray suede that feels luxurious, with foot support that comes from a trusted brand.

Dolce Vita Women's Teela Round Toe Over-The-Knee Boots ($108, originally $180; bloomingdales.com)

Gorgeous and sleek, with fun details like the little ties at the top that also help you pull them on.

Sole/Society Calypso ($90.96; zappos.com)

A more classic riding style, in the best neutral.

Snow

Explorer Carnival Boot by Sorel ($130; athleta.gap.com)

A sporty option that's equally at home on city streets as on trails or tundra.

Women's Shellista IV Tall Boots ($160; thenorthface.com)

You basically don't even know it's winter in these. You'll be warm, dry, and steady on any terrain.

Cougar Vail Faux Fur Lined Suede Waterproof Boots ($160; lordandtaylor.com)

So simple to get on, it's like you're wearing your house slippers outdoors. And the faux fur lining feels warm and delicious.

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Insulated Snow Boot ($59.96-$178.79; amazon.com)

An Amazon customer fave, these are durable, cozy, waterproof and cute.

Bearpaw Women's Emma Short Snow Boot ($29.95-$98.95; amazon.com)

A knockoff of a classic, we'd be hard pressed to find a better price for a comfy short snow boot.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.