(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- After being impeached, President Donald Trump is hoping to move quickly to a vigorous defense in the Senate, but Democrats are signaling his trial may be delayed.

-- Trump announced that one of the few Democrats to vote against impeaching him is joining the Republican Party.

-- One person was killed and two were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Rhode Island , officials say.

-- One person was rescued after a possible gas explosion toppled a South Philadelphia building. Officials are searching for people possibly trapped inside.