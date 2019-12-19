(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- After being impeached, President Donald Trump is hoping to move quickly to a vigorous defense in the Senate, but Democrats are signaling his trial may be delayed.
-- Trump announced that one of the few Democrats to vote against impeaching him is joining the Republican Party.
-- One person was killed and two were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Rhode Island, officials say.
-- One person was rescued after a possible gas explosion toppled a South Philadelphia building. Officials are searching for people possibly trapped inside.
-- The Trump administration is pushing back on a bill meant to deter and punish Russian aggression and its interference in the 2016 election.
-- A deadly outbreak of Listeria infections has been linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs.
-- Camila Cabello says she's sorry for using "horrible and hurtful language" in racist social media posts she allegedly made as a teen.
-- Here are six things to look for in the final Democratic debate of 2019 tonight and here's how you can watch it.