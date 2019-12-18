Everything you need to know about snow squalls

(CNN) A snow squall was moving through the Northeast on Wednesday evening, with an official warning issued earlier for parts of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

What is a snow squall?

After the snow squall moved through Manhattan, for example, Central Park picked up 0.4 inches of snow in about 40 minutes.

What happens during a snow squall? Should I be worried?

During snow squalls, you can expect rapidly reduced visibility.

"The combination of quick results in visibilities and sudden slick conditions on roadways can often lead to high speed wrecks, pile ups, and subsequently injuries and fatalities," the NWS stated.

Snow squalls can often catch people off guard. If it's not possible to delay travel, the NWS advises driving slowly or using a different route.

A snow squall moves across the Hudson River towards Manhattan on December 18, 2019.

OK, so what does a snow squall warning mean?