Police make arrest in death of transgender teen in Vancouver, Washington

(CNN) Police in Vancouver, Washington, said Wednesday a missing teenager was killed by a man after he learned she was transgender.

The family of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen reported her missing in June, telling police they hadn't heard from her since June 5.

This month, investigators say, a person walking in the heavily wooded area of Larch Mountain near Vancouver found a skull, and searches by the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County Search and Rescue yielded more human remains. Forensic analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Kuhnhausen.

Investigators said Kuhnhausen had been strangled.

Wednesday, investigators announced David Bogdanov, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read More