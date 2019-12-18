11 indicted in drug smuggling bust involving UPS employees

(CNN) Eleven people have been indicted in a drug trafficking ring involving four UPS employees, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Taken together, they face 48 felony charges, including money laundering, transportation of marijuana for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons, and illegally conducting an enterprise, the release said.

It was not immediately clear whether the defendants had an attorney. CNN has reached out to the Arizona Attorney General.

The charges are the result of an investigation that began in 2017, when special agents learned that UPS employees were allegedly using closed business accounts to ship packages through the UPS distribution network, the release said.

