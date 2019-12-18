A group of black Tulane University medical students posed at a plantation to show how the past inspired their future

(CNN) A picture is worth a thousand words and a group of black medical students at Tulane University are hoping their pictures speak volumes about how far they've come.

Russell Ledet, a medical student at Tulane University, tells CNN he got the idea after a conversation with his eight-year-old daughter about a trip they took to Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana.

"Her insight [to the visit] was, "This is not fair. This is not supposed to happen,"' Ledet said. "So I had this idea that we need to get the black medical students at Tulane and we need come here. We need to do this for ourselves."

He decided to pitch the idea of taking a group tour of the plantation to his classmates, along with taking pictures in their white coats, and it turned out better than imagined.

The idea takes off

Read More