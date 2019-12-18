Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced today on racketeering, firearms and drug charges

(CNN) Tekashi 6ix9ine, the flamboyant Brooklyn rapper who pleaded guilty to racketeering and testified against several members of his Bloods gang, is set to be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday morning.

His attorney Lance Lazzaro has asked the court to sentence him to time served, saying that he has a limited criminal history and that he provided "extraordinary assistance and cooperation with the government," according to a court filing. He gave the government an "insider's view" of the Nine Trey gang, Lazzaro wrote, and even testified in court against two fellow gang members.

Prosecutors formally requested in a sentencing memo that 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, receive a reduced sentence because of his testimony and information.

Still, they argued he and other gang members "wreaked havoc" in public places around New York City, including a March 2018 shooting in Times Square, an April 2018 shooting at the Barclay's Center, and a June 2018 shooting at the W Hotel in Times Square.

Two victims of an April 2018 armed robbery filed victim impact statements to the court saying that the attack, orchestrated by 6ix9ine, had caused severe stress and left them in constant fear for their lives.

