Emmitt Smith's son signs to play football at Stanford

(CNN) The University of Florida cap was in the center of five on the table, but when it was time to announce his college football decision, Emmitt Smith's son, E.J., told reporters Wednesday he is heading to Stanford.

In doing so, E.J. Smith, who grew up in Dallas where his father had a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Cowboys, turned down offers on his short list from Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida, Emmitt Smith's alma mater.

Congratulations to both Branson Hickman (@SMU_Football) and EJ Smith (@StanfordFball) on signing their national letters of intent this morning! pic.twitter.com/pznURDAH8Q — Jesuit Athletics (@JesuitAthletics) December 18, 2019

"At the end of the day, my son has his own journey and it is his journey, not my journey," Emmitt Smith said, according to ESPN. "And for him to do the things that are best for him is what we teach all of our children."

E.J. Smith is a wide receiver/running back rated among the top 15 as a receiver by ESPN. His signing came on the first day of the period when high school prospects can sign letters of intent and accept scholarship offers.

