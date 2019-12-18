A person in Ohio just won the $372 million Mega Millions jackpot

(CNN) Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a fat $372 million headed your way.

One lucky person in Ohio has won the Mega Millions $372 million jackpot (a mere $251.5 million if they want it in cash).

The winning numbers were the white balls 22, 30, 53, 55 and 56, as well as the gold Mega Ball 16.

This isn't the first time there has been a whopping win on December 17. On that day in 2013, the third-largest prize in the history of the game -- $648 million -- was split between two winners from California and Georgia.

This might seem small in comparison to the biggest Mega Millions jackpot of all time , which was $1.5 billion. All of it went to a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

