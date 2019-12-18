Jersey City official called on to resign after post on Facebook calls Jewish people 'brutes'

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on a Jersey City school board member to resign after she posted a comment on Facebook calling Jewish people "brutes" and accusing them of threatening, intimidating and harassing black homeowners.

Joan Terrell-Paige's now-deleted comment from Sunday referenced the December 10 shooting at a kosher market in the historically black Greenville community. Two shooters killed a police officer and later stormed the market, killing three people, authorities said.

Authorities have said the attack was domestic terrorism "fueled by both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs."

Terrell-Paige, who is black, said black residents have been ignored and underserved in the rapidly gentrifying city. She said Jewish people "waved bags of money" in order to buy property.

A screen shot of the post was posted on Twitter. It drew condemnation from Murphy and the city's mayor. The board of education president said Wednesday he plans to call for Terrell-Paige's resignation at a board meeting Thursday.