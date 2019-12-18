(CNN) Hayden Fry, who helped the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football program return to national prominence in his 20 seasons as head coach, died Tuesday after battling cancer, according to Fry's family. He was 90 years old.

"We are proud to know that our father's life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career," the family said in a written statement. "His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights."

Fry, who was born February 28, 1929 in Eastland, Texas, was a quarterback at Baylor from 1947 to 1950, earning a degree in psychology in 1951. He went on to become the head coach at SMU and North Texas before making the move to Iowa City, when he was hired to replace Bob Commings following the 1978 season. Before he arrived, the Hawkeyes had endured 17 consecutive losing seasons.

Not long after his hire, success followed. Before Fry arrived at Iowa, the Hawkeyes had just 13 winning seasons since 1933. In his final 18 seasons, his teams had 13 winning records.

In 1981, Iowa won a share of the Big Ten title for the first time since 1960 and earned its first Rose Bowl berth since the 1958 season. His teams went on to 14 bowl games (including three Rose Bowls), won a share of three Big Ten titles and finished 10 of those seasons ranked.

Read More