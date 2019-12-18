Arkansas sheriff charged with assaulting detainees

(CNN) An Arkansas sheriff has been charged with federal civil rights offenses after allegedly assaulting three detainees, according to the US Department of Justice.

Count one of the indictment alleges that in September 2017, Boen punched a detained person several times, including in the head, while the person was handcuffed and shackled in the back of a police car.

In a second incident in November 2018, Boen ordered a detainee into the detectives' office, pushed him to the floor and grabbed his hair or beard, resulting in bodily injury, according to the indictment.

In a third incident, in December 2018, Boen is accused of hitting a detainee shackled to a bench in the county jail who "was not resisting," according to the indictment.

Read More